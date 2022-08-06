Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $15.97 Million in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 96,891 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in Twilio by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $1,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,003.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twilio Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Barclays cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.96.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.53. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.14 and a 52 week high of $382.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading

