Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $17.38 Million in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,376,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.18% of Whirlpool at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WHR opened at $168.46 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $145.93 and a 12 month high of $245.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.84 and its 200-day moving average is $180.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Company Profile



Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

