Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 109,645 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,645 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $18,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 213.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $106.33 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,926,705.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,428 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

