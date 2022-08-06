Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 23,967 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,967 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $14,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,200 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $153,507,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ecolab by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,848,000 after purchasing an additional 841,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,518,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock opened at $166.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.74. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Argus dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

