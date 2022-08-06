Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 301,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,189,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Knight-Swift Transportation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 740,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,388,000 after purchasing an additional 240,719 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,084,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $54.38 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KNX. Cowen boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.94.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

