Raydium (RAY) Market Capitalization Achieves $107.87 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00003665 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $107.87 million and $18.67 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 126,926,825 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol.

Raydium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

