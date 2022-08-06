Raymond James Boosts Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target to $28.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 35.53% from the stock’s previous close.
PERI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.
Perion Network Price Performance
NASDAQ:PERI opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.60. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $917.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perion Network (PERI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.