Raymond James Increases Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$229.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$206.00 to C$229.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IFCZF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$227.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.70.

Intact Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $147.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.52 and a 200 day moving average of $141.99. Intact Financial has a one year low of $123.42 and a one year high of $152.57.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

