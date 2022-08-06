Raymond James Increases Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target to $26.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ICPT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $88.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

