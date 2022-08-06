Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.75 billion-$68.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.30 billion.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $93.03. 3,320,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,587,316. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $137.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.78 and a 200-day moving average of $95.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

