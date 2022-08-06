RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLLGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $354.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.13 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.11%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 126.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. RBC Bearings updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL traded up $9.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,217. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.28 and a 200-day moving average of $187.94. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $250.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,408,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 20.4% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROLL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.29.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

