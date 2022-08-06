RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $354.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.13 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.11%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 126.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. RBC Bearings updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL traded up $9.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,217. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.28 and a 200-day moving average of $187.94. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $250.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,408,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 20.4% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROLL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.29.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

