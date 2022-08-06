Receive Access Ecosystem Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.22 Million (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market cap of $6.22 million and approximately $27,219.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00004339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.60 or 0.00515782 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000198 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000681 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.94 or 0.01944764 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002010 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00289164 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000800 BTC.

About Receive Access Ecosystem

RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org.

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Receive Access Ecosystem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Receive Access Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

