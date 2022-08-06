Refereum (RFR) Price Hits $0.0069

Refereum (RFR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Refereum coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Refereum has a market cap of $34.46 million and approximately $8.34 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Refereum has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,252.10 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003634 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00132223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00033537 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00062086 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

