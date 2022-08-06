Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,210 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 124.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLH stock opened at $122.03 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.39 and a one year high of $153.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.59.

