Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,824,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,629,000 after acquiring an additional 639,624 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,490,000 after acquiring an additional 501,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,696,000 after buying an additional 457,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $102.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.23. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DFS. Citigroup downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

