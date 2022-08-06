Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $699,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.84.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $309.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.57. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $261.77 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

