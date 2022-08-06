Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $854,000 Stock Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KBWB. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

Shares of KBWB stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day moving average is $60.78. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $49.74 and a 52-week high of $76.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

