Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,504 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,169.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.