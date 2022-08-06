Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.16 Million in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IHF opened at $278.61 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a one year low of $237.26 and a one year high of $297.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.41.

