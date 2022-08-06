Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.16 Million in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000.
iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of IHF opened at $278.61 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a one year low of $237.26 and a one year high of $297.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.41.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.