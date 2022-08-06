Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $576,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 361.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 67,071 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $442,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,248,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,281,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

