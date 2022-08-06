Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,934 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000.

Shares of DSI opened at $78.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average of $79.83. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

