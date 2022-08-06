Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,072 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO opened at $50.68 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.08.

