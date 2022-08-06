Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Holdings Lowered by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,057 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $54,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $697.85.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGN stock opened at $613.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $598.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $635.98. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $747.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.97 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

