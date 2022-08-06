Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Regional Management from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RM traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 46,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,360. The company has a current ratio of 30.17, a quick ratio of 30.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $379.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.48. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $67.60.

Insider Activity at Regional Management

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.76. Regional Management had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $120.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $75,526.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,997 shares in the company, valued at $223,715.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regional Management

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RM. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,332,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Regional Management by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 29,661 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Regional Management by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,348,000 after acquiring an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regional Management

(Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.