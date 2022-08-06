Rentberry Trading Down 18.9% This Week (BERRY)

Rentberry (BERRY) traded 36.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 6th. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $129,630.89 and approximately $10.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Get Rentberry alerts:

Rentberry Coin Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rentberry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

