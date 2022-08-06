Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Insider Christine Gebski Sells 3,357 Shares

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) insider Christine Gebski sold 3,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $815,784.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,468,912.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Repligen Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RGEN opened at $246.27 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.08.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. Repligen’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Repligen by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Repligen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Repligen by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Repligen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens raised their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

