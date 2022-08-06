Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Issues Earnings Results

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Resideo Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Resideo Technologies stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.89. 749,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,991. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 65,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $1,508,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,515.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Resideo Technologies

About Resideo Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth $266,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth $345,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.