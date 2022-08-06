Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stake Boosted by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 288.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,225 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Restaurant Brands International worth $27,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 26.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 195.5% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 574,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,793,000 after buying an additional 87,126 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:QSR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.59. 2,142,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,655. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QSR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.95.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Stories

