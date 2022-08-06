Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on QSR. Citigroup lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.95.
Restaurant Brands International Price Performance
Shares of QSR opened at $59.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $65.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average is $54.52.
Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,878,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,058.4% during the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,908,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,273,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,036 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,851.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,347,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,355 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.