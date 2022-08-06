Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $50.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RVLV. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Revolve Group from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Revolve Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

RVLV stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $89.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.32.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth about $377,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 28,837 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,476,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,255,000 after purchasing an additional 79,050 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

