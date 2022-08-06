RHI Magnesita’s (RHIM) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,400 ($29.41) price target on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.01) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,900 ($47.79).
RHI Magnesita Stock Performance
RHI Magnesita stock opened at GBX 1,993 ($24.42) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97. RHI Magnesita has a 1-year low of GBX 1,801.28 ($22.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,134 ($50.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £936.69 million and a P/E ratio of 449.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,150.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,529.86.
RHI Magnesita Cuts Dividend
RHI Magnesita Company Profile
RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.