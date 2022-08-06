RHI Magnesita’s (RHIM) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,400 ($29.41) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.01) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,900 ($47.79).

RHI Magnesita stock opened at GBX 1,993 ($24.42) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97. RHI Magnesita has a 1-year low of GBX 1,801.28 ($22.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,134 ($50.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £936.69 million and a P/E ratio of 449.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,150.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,529.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of €0.50 ($0.52) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

