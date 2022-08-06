Ripio Credit Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $34,945.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $34,945.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00062626 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00017024 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

