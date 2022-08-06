Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €6.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.19) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($11.03) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.22) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.34) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group set a €8.90 ($9.18) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($8.45) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Commerzbank Price Performance

ETR:CBK opened at €7.24 ($7.46) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €5.01 ($5.16) and a fifty-two week high of €9.51 ($9.81). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion and a PE ratio of 19.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.16.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

