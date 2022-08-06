Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$43.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$41.50 to C$39.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$39.60.

Definity Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DFY opened at C$39.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.94. Definity Financial has a one year low of C$26.00 and a one year high of C$39.43.

Definity Financial Cuts Dividend

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$790.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Definity Financial will post 2.0294276 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

