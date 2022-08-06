Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target to C$26.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ISV. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Information Services from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Information Services from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday.

Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of ISV stock opened at C$22.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$397.78 million and a P/E ratio of 12.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$20.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.05. Information Services has a 12 month low of C$19.12 and a 12 month high of C$31.95.

Information Services Announces Dividend

Information Services ( TSE:ISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$44.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Information Services will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Insider Transactions at Information Services

In related news, Director Doug Emsley purchased 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,910.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

See Also

