RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XBI. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $92.30 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $136.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.85.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

