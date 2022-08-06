RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,574,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.0% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 82,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 15.8% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.92.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total value of $7,717,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,180,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total value of $13,447,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,816,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,165,866.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total value of $7,717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,180,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 606,029 shares of company stock worth $91,997,025. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $186.84 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

