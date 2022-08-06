RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $727,000 Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $75.13 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $91.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.87.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

