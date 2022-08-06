RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $6.61 Million Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 2.8% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 466,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,722,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,864,000 after buying an additional 46,432 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,401,000 after buying an additional 13,213 shares during the period. Diversified LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,881,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SMH opened at $243.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.95. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $189.94 and a twelve month high of $318.82.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.