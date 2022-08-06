RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 1,071 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.34% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.25.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

