Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Major Shareholder Gregory A. Carlin Sells 24,910 Shares

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 24,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $154,442.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 575,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,558. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

RSI opened at $5.89 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $134.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RSI. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 88.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.7% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

