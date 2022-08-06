Ryo Currency (RYO) Achieves Market Cap of $699,835.29

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $699,835.29 and approximately $1,784.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,209.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.89 or 0.07392908 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00165033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00264785 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.97 or 0.00702138 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.92 or 0.00611466 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005794 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 39,791,536 coins and its circulating supply is 39,674,223 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com.

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

