SAFE DEAL (SFD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,659.00

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00004813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and $2,659.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00621817 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,892,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,865,207 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade.

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

