Safe (SAFE) Price Up 14.4% This Week

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.66 or 0.00058829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $284.54 million and $101,420.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe has traded up 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

