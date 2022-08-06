SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) Trading Up 90,100%

SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH – Get Rating) shares shot up 90,100% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 451 ($5.53) and last traded at GBX 451 ($5.53). 965,833 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 233% from the average session volume of 289,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

SafeCharge International Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £689.54 million and a PE ratio of 27.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 451 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 451.

SafeCharge International Group Company Profile

SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.

