Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SBH. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

SBH stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.74. 1,195,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 104.07%. The firm had revenue of $961.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,902,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

