Samoyedcoin Market Cap Hits $54.96 Million (SAMO)

Samoyedcoin (SAMO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Samoyedcoin has a total market capitalization of $54.96 million and $2.25 million worth of Samoyedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Samoyedcoin has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar. One Samoyedcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.21 or 0.00620916 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014892 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Samoyedcoin
Samoyedcoin’s total supply is 4,746,913,623 coins and its circulating supply is 3,657,134,467 coins. The Reddit community for Samoyedcoin is https://reddit.com/r/SamoyedCoin. Samoyedcoin’s official Twitter account is @samoyedcoin.
Buying and Selling Samoyedcoin
Receive News & Updates for Samoyedcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Samoyedcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.