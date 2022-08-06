Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Announces Earnings Results

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ SANA traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,189. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86. Sana Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $26.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1,367.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 840,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 783,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 612,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 17,340 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 52.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 595,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 205,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 593.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 324,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 177.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 307,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 196,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

