Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Announces Earnings Results

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ SANA traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,189. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86. Sana Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $26.60.
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
