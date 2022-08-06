Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Shares Up 3.2%

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $100.50 and last traded at $100.50. 18,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 11,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.42.

Sanofi Stock Up 3.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.12.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

