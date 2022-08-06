Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $118.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.25 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sapiens International updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Sapiens International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $21.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average is $25.80.

Sapiens International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sapiens International

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPNS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the first quarter worth approximately $22,861,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Sapiens International during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Sapiens International during the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Sapiens International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 17,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sapiens International by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

